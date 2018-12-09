Ijahman LeviBorn 21 June 1946
Ijahman Levi
1946-06-21
Ijahman Levi Biography (Wikipedia)
Ijahman Levi (born Trevor Sutherland: 21 June 1946 in Christiana, Manchester, Jamaica) is a reggae musician. In his early years, Levi was tutored by musician and vocal teacher, Joe Higgs. His first album, Haile I Hymn, was released on Island Records in 1978. He became Ijahman Levi after a religious conversion to Rastafari when he was in prison between 1972 and 1974. It and his following records preach Rastafari movement as well as Twelve Tribes of Israel doctrine.
Ijahman Levi Tracks
Whip That Tarantula
Whip That Tarantula
I'm A Levi
I'm A Levi
Heavy Load
Heavy Load
Jah Heavy Load
Jah Heavy Load
Chariot of love
Chariot of love
Are We A Warrior
Are We A Warrior
I Am A Levi dub
I Am A Levi dub
I Am A Levi Dub (Gilles' Selection)
I Am A Levi Dub (Gilles' Selection)
