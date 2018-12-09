Ijahman Levi (born Trevor Sutherland: 21 June 1946 in Christiana, Manchester, Jamaica) is a reggae musician. In his early years, Levi was tutored by musician and vocal teacher, Joe Higgs. His first album, Haile I Hymn, was released on Island Records in 1978. He became Ijahman Levi after a religious conversion to Rastafari when he was in prison between 1972 and 1974. It and his following records preach Rastafari movement as well as Twelve Tribes of Israel doctrine.