Band Aid 20
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8f913bb-28cc-4bc6-a867-08812814962f
Band Aid 20 Biography (Wikipedia)
Band Aid 20 was the 2004 incarnation of the charity supergroup Band Aid. The group, which included Daniel Bedingfield, Dido, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bono of U2, and Paul McCartney, re-recorded the 1984 song "Do They Know It's Christmas?", written by Band Aid organisers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Band Aid 20 Tracks
Sort by
Do They Know It's Christmas?
Band Aid 20
Do They Know It's Christmas?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do They Know It's Christmas?
Last played on
Do They Know It's Christmas? (2014)
Band Aid 30
Do They Know It's Christmas? (2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cpnp8.jpglink
Do They Know It's Christmas? (2014)
Last played on
Band Aid 20 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Hearing your record on the radio was - and still is - a big thrill"
-
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
-
O Holy Night
-
Aled Jones: "Terry Wogan said 'spread yourself as thinly as possible; it makes it more difficult for people to get rid of you'"
-
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
-
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
-
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
Back to artist