Johnny YoungUS blues singer, mandolin player & guitarist. Born 1 January 1918. Died 18 April 1974
Johnny Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8f58689-4bb6-4863-b9fb-be8507cbb4c7
Johnny Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Young (January 1, 1918 – April 18, 1974) was an American blues singer, mandolin player and guitarist, significant as one of the first of the new generation of electric blues artists to record in Chicago after the Second World War. He was one of the few mandolin players active in blues music in the postwar era. His nickname, Man, came from his playing the mandolin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Young Tracks
Sort by
Craise Finton Kirk
Johnny Young
Craise Finton Kirk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist