Darach Ó Catháin (30 September 1922 – 29 September 1987) was an Irish sean-nós singer, that is, of traditional Irish language folksong. Along with his fellow Connemara-native, Seosamh Ó hÉanaí (Joe Heaney), he was one of the most prominent sean-nós singers of his day and was praised by Seán Ó Riada. Ó Catháin left Ireland for work and set down in Leeds, West Yorkshire where he lived out the rest of his life.