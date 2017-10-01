Darach Ó CatháinBorn 1922. Died 1987
Darach Ó Catháin
1922
Darach Ó Catháin Biography (Wikipedia)
Darach Ó Catháin (30 September 1922 – 29 September 1987) was an Irish sean-nós singer, that is, of traditional Irish language folksong. Along with his fellow Connemara-native, Seosamh Ó hÉanaí (Joe Heaney), he was one of the most prominent sean-nós singers of his day and was praised by Seán Ó Riada. Ó Catháin left Ireland for work and set down in Leeds, West Yorkshire where he lived out the rest of his life.
Darach Ó Catháin Tracks
Oro se do bheatha abhaile
Traditional & Darach Ó Catháin
Chaiftín an Bhaile
Darach Ó Catháin
Chaiftín an Bhaile
Oro Se Do Bheatha 'Bhaile
Darach Ó Catháin
Oro Se Do Bheatha 'Bhaile
Tomas Ban MacAogain
Darach Ó Catháin
Tomas Ban MacAogain
An Beinnsin Luachra
Darach Ó Catháin
An Beinnsin Luachra
Darach Ó Catháin Links
