Robert BlyPoet, translator, writer. Born 23 December 1926
Robert Bly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8ea3649-9ee8-407c-8c13-ecb27cf170e0
Robert Bly Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Bly (born December 23, 1926) is an American poet, essayist, activist and leader of the mythopoetic men's movement. His best-known book is Iron John: A Book About Men (1990), a key text of the mythopoetic men's movement, which spent 62 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list. He won the 1968 National Book Award for Poetry for his book The Light Around the Body.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Bly Tracks
Sort by
Friend What Can I Do
Robert Bly
Friend What Can I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friend What Can I Do
Last played on
Robert Bly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist