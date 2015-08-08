Robert Bly (born December 23, 1926) is an American poet, essayist, activist and leader of the mythopoetic men's movement. His best-known book is Iron John: A Book About Men (1990), a key text of the mythopoetic men's movement, which spent 62 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list. He won the 1968 National Book Award for Poetry for his book The Light Around the Body.