Michael SmallSoundtrack composer. Born 30 May 1939. Died 24 November 2003
Michael Small
1939-05-30
Michael Small Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Small (May 30, 1939 – November 24, 2003) was an American film score composer best known for his scores to the thriller movies The Parallax View, Marathon Man, and The Star Chamber. Relatively few of his scores are available on compact disc. Michael Small died at the age of 64 from prostate cancer.
Michael Small Tracks
The Tape (Main Title)
Michael Small
The Tape (Main Title)
The Tape (Main Title)
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
Michael Small
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
Orchestra
Marathon Man (1976) - Szell Escapes/Main Title
Michael Small
Marathon Man (1976) - Szell Escapes/Main Title
Marathon Man (1976) - Szell Escapes/Main Title
Orchestra
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
Michael Small
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
The Parallax View (1974) - Commission and Main Title
Orchestra
Alone In The Night
Michael Small
Alone In The Night
Alone In The Night
Rooftop Intruder
Michael Small
Rooftop Intruder
Rooftop Intruder
