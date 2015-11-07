Jon HisemanBorn 21 June 1944. Died 12 June 2018
Jon Hiseman
Jon Hiseman Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip John "Jon" Hiseman (21 June 1944 – 12 June 2018) was an English drummer, recording engineer, record producer, and music publisher.
Jon Hiseman Tracks
Little Annie-Ooh
Barbara Thompson
Little Annie-Ooh
Little Annie-Ooh
Variations for cello and orchestra (Introduction; Variations 1-4)
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Variations for cello and orchestra (Introduction; Variations 1-4)
Variations for cello and orchestra (Introduction; Variations 1-4)
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
Dusk Fire
Ballad For Arthur
John McLaughlin, John McLaughlin, Jack Bruce, Jack Bruce, Jack Bruce, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Dick Heckstall-Smith, Jon Hiseman & Jon Hiseman
Ballad For Arthur
Ballad For Arthur
Pendulum
Dave Tomlin, Mike Taylor Trio, Mike Taylor Quartet, Mike Taylor Quartet, Tony Reeves & Jon Hiseman
Pendulum
Pendulum
Guardians of the Deep
Peter Lemer
Guardians of the Deep
Guardians of the Deep
Composer
