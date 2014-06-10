Agnès JaouiBorn 19 October 1964
Agnès Jaoui
1964-10-19
Agnès Jaoui Biography (Wikipedia)
Agnès Jaoui (born 19 October 1964) is a French actress, screenwriter, film director and singer.
She frequently works in collaboration with her former partner Jean-Pierre Bacri.
