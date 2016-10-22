Desert PlanetFormed 1999
Desert Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8e2ac00-21c7-4fa8-a612-774d0caf9000
Desert Planet Biography (Wikipedia)
Desert Planet is a band from Lapland, northern Finland consisting of Jukka Tarkiainen, Jari Mikkola and Antti Hovila. They perform electronic music influenced by 8-bit video games, coin-operated games and science fiction movies, generally characterised as bitpop or micromusic. They have released five albums and continue to perform live.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Desert Planet Tracks
Sort by
Together Apart
Desert Planet
Together Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Together Apart
Last played on
Wake In Fright
Desert Planet
Wake In Fright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake In Fright
Last played on
Desert Planet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist