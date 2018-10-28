The John Alldis ChoirFormed 1962. Disbanded 1990
The John Alldis Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8e24052-7a68-42b0-bda1-606e5014ce9e
The John Alldis Choir Tracks
Sort by
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata: Act 2 - Dance of the Gypsies
Last played on
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Recordare (Requiem, K.626)
Last played on
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Turandot - Act III, Scene I
Last played on
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
Giacomo Puccini
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Nessun dorma! (Turandot)
Last played on
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
The Flying Dutchman: Act 2 Aria. Senta's Ballad (Johohoe! Traft ihr das Schiff)
Last played on
Turandot - Act 2 'Addio Amore'
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - Act 2 'Addio Amore'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Turandot - Act 2 'Addio Amore'
Last played on
2 Choruses Op.14
Alexander Goehr
2 Choruses Op.14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbr.jpglink
2 Choruses Op.14
Last played on
Entr'acte and Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Entr'acte and Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Entr'acte and Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Last played on
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
Giuseppe Verdi
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
A te, ciel nation (I vespri siciliani)
Last played on
Sirenes (Nocturnes)
Claude Debussy
Sirenes (Nocturnes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Sirenes (Nocturnes)
Last played on
Carmen Act 1 L'Amour est un oiseau rebelle
Georges Bizet
Carmen Act 1 L'Amour est un oiseau rebelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
Carmen Act 1 L'Amour est un oiseau rebelle
Last played on
Koanga - Lyric Drama In 3 Acts Rt.1.4; Act 2, La Calinda
Frederick Delius
Koanga - Lyric Drama In 3 Acts Rt.1.4; Act 2, La Calinda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Koanga - Lyric Drama In 3 Acts Rt.1.4; Act 2, La Calinda
Last played on
Les Vepres siciliennes - Merce, dilette amiche
Giuseppe Verdi
Les Vepres siciliennes - Merce, dilette amiche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Les Vepres siciliennes - Merce, dilette amiche
Last played on
Verse, Op 7b
Justin Connolly
Verse, Op 7b
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verse, Op 7b
Last played on
In Terra Pax
Gerald Finzi
In Terra Pax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
In Terra Pax
Last played on
Nocturnes
Claude Debussy
Nocturnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Nocturnes
Last played on
Lelio (Le Retour A La Vie) - Monodrama Op.14`2
Hector Berlioz
Lelio (Le Retour A La Vie) - Monodrama Op.14`2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Lelio (Le Retour A La Vie) - Monodrama Op.14`2
Conductor
Last played on
Turandot - opera in 3 acts
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Turandot - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Nessun Dorma
Luciano Pavarotti
Nessun Dorma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl4y.jpglink
Nessun Dorma
Last played on
Ave Maria for chorus
Anton Bruckner
Ave Maria for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Ave Maria for chorus
Last played on
Turandot - Opera In 3 Acts - extracts
Giacomo Puccini
Turandot - Opera In 3 Acts - extracts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Turandot - Opera In 3 Acts - extracts
Last played on
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria In D Major Rv.589)
Antonio Vivaldi
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria In D Major Rv.589)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Gloria in excelsis Deo (Gloria In D Major Rv.589)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The John Alldis Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exmzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-10T14:05:03
10
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj6q9
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1978-08-21T14:05:03
21
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 29
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
Proms 1973: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edxj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-21T14:05:03
21
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e64fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-15T14:05:03
15
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex2fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-21T14:05:03
21
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
The John Alldis Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist