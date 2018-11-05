Allan Taylor (born 30 September 1945 in Brighton, England is a singer-songwriter who has written and performed music around the world for over 50 years. Allan's style of music is described in his biography [1]: His songs are written from a lifetime of travelling; always the observer passing through, each song is a vignette of life, like a story told over a drink in a bar. He writes his songs in cafes, bars and hotel rooms throughout the world, songs for the lost and lonely, for the unsung heroes of life, for those marginalized by society – they all find a place in his songs. Each song has an integrity that tells you it comes from something real; characters come to life as people you know and places become as familiar as if you had been there.

Allan left school in 1961. Apprenticeship in Telecommunications until 1965. Inspired by Skiffle and the Beat Generation he started singing and playing guitar in the folk clubs of Brighton through his teenage years. He became a full time musician in 1966 and left Brighton to become part of the music scene first in London and then throughout Great Britain, playing all of the major folk clubs of the time (for example, the famous Troubadour Club in London). He toured with Fairport Convention throughout Britain and signed recording contract with United Artists Record Company in 1970. Recorded albums “Sometimes” and “The Lady” LP in London (1970/71). He then moved to New York and became part of the singer-songwriter scene in Greenwich Village, playing legendary clubs such as Gerde’s, The Gaslight, The Bitter End, The Mercer Arts Center and The Bottom Line. He toured throughout America and recorded “The American Album” in Nashville and Los Angeles (1973). He signed to Island Records as a songwriter 1974. In the mid-seventies he returned to live in UK, and then formed the band Cajun Moon. He then signed a recording contract with Chrysalis Records and made one LP. (Cajun Moon, 1976). In 1976 he ended the band and became a solo...