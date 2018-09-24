Liaisons DangereusesFormed 1981. Disbanded 1982
Liaisons Dangereuses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8dd00ca-28a8-44a9-b06e-a72da17814e5
Liaisons Dangereuses Biography (Wikipedia)
Liaisons Dangereuses was founded by Beate Bartel and Chrislo Haas together with vocalist Krishna Goineau in 1981. As a part of the Neue Deutsche Welle scene (especially electropunk[citation needed]) in Germany they pioneered EBM. After recording four ten-minute cassettes, they released their sole album in 1981. The self-titled album was mixed at Conny Plank's studio in Köln. The group made several live appearances throughout 1981 and 1982 and were occasionally joined by Anita Lane and Hideto Sasaki. The album carried the single "Los Niños del Parque" which became an underground hit and has been cited by many prominent Chicago house and Detroit techno DJ's as a crucial influence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liaisons Dangereuses Tracks
Sort by
Los Nińos Del Parque
Liaisons Dangereuses
Los Nińos Del Parque
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Los Nińos Del Parque
Last played on
Los Niños Del Parque (12"mix)
Liaisons Dangereuses
Los Niños Del Parque (12"mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peut Etre Pas
Liaisons Dangereuses
Peut Etre Pas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peut Etre Pas
Last played on
Avant Apres Mars
Liaisons Dangereuses
Avant Apres Mars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Avant Apres Mars
Last played on
Liaisons Dangereuses Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist