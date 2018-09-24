Liaisons Dangereuses was founded by Beate Bartel and Chrislo Haas together with vocalist Krishna Goineau in 1981. As a part of the Neue Deutsche Welle scene (especially electropunk[citation needed]) in Germany they pioneered EBM. After recording four ten-minute cassettes, they released their sole album in 1981. The self-titled album was mixed at Conny Plank's studio in Köln. The group made several live appearances throughout 1981 and 1982 and were occasionally joined by Anita Lane and Hideto Sasaki. The album carried the single "Los Niños del Parque" which became an underground hit and has been cited by many prominent Chicago house and Detroit techno DJ's as a crucial influence.