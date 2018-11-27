Rufus HarleyBorn 20 May 1936. Died 31 July 2006
Rufus Harley
1936-05-20
Rufus Harley Biography (Wikipedia)
Rufus Harley, Jr. (May 20, 1936 – August 1, 2006) was an American jazz musician of mixed Cherokee and African ancestry, known primarily as the first jazz musician to adopt the Scottish great Highland bagpipe as his primary instrument.
Rufus Harley Tracks
Pipin' The Blues
Rufus Harley
Pipin' The Blues
Pipin' The Blues
Last played on
Nobody Know The Trouble
Rufus Harley
Nobody Know The Trouble
Nobody Know The Trouble
Last played on
Feeling Good
Rufus Harley
Feeling Good
Feeling Good
Last played on
Chim Chim Cheree
Rufus Harley
Chim Chim Cheree
Malinka
Rufus Harley
Malinka
Malinka
Last played on
More
Rufus Harley
More
More
Last played on
Bagpipe Blues
Rufus Harley
Bagpipe Blues
Bagpipe Blues
Last played on
Rufus Harley Tracks
