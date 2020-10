A.C.E (Korean: 에이스) is a South Korean boy group formed by Beat Interactive. The group consists of five members: Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan, and Chan. The group debuted on May 23, 2017, with the single "Cactus".

