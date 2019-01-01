Funkstar De LuxeBorn 1973
Funkstar De Luxe
1973
Funkstar De Luxe Biography (Wikipedia)
Funkstar De Luxe (born Martin Aulkjær Ottesen in 1973) is a Danish house producer and remixer. He is best known for his million-selling reworking of Bob Marley's "Sun Is Shining."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Funkstar De Luxe Tracks
Sun Is Shining (Radio De Luxe Edit)
Bob Marley
Sun Is Shining (Radio De Luxe Edit)
Sun Is Shining (Radio De Luxe Edit)
Sun Is Shining (REMIX)
Bob Marley
Sun Is Shining (REMIX)
Sun Is Shining (REMIX)
Sun Is Shining
Bob Marley & The Wailers
Sun Is Shining
Sun Is Shining
Sun Is Shining (Remix)
Bob Marley
Sun Is Shining (Remix)
Sun Is Shining (Remix)
Pull Up To The Bumper
Funkstar De Luxe
Pull Up To The Bumper
Pull Up To The Bumper
Sun Is Shining
Bob Marley
Sun Is Shining
Sun Is Shining
Sun Is Shining
Crissy Criss
Sun Is Shining
Sun Is Shining
