Tasha Taylor is an American blues and soul vocalist, songwriter and actress. She is the daughter of American soul and rhythm and blues vocalist Johnnie Taylor. She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas and attended Boston University.

She was guest vocalist on Tommy Castro’s album, The Devil You Know. As an actress, she has been featured in episodes of House and Ugly Betty, and the indie films, Dimples and Heaven Ain’t Hard to Find. As a composer, her original music has been featured on the television programs Men in Trees and Lipstick Jungle.