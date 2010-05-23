Klaus Harmony is a comic fictional composer of music for 1970s and 1980s European adult movies, billed as the "Mozart of porn music". Created by UK soundtrack composer, Matthew Strachan (also creator of the theme music of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire), the character's life story is told through music, images and an extensive series of spoof biographical entries on a multimedia website. While the site itself contains no explicit content, the composer's life and works are presented by alluding to a fictional movie world complete with filmography, discography, and numerous peripheral characters, including a biographer and musicologist.

Following the launch of the website on 2007, both the character and the music have received mentions in popular blogs such as boingboing, thrillist.com and publications such as the LA Times. and the UK's Guardian newspaper

The music has been used in the Miramax motion picture, Extract, and the BBC television adaptation of Martin Amis's Money.