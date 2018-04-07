Dean & BrittaFormed 2003
Dean & Britta
2003
Dean & Britta Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean & Britta is a musical duo consisting of Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips, both former members of Luna. Wareham had formed Luna in 1991 after leaving his first band, Galaxie 500. Phillips joined Luna in 2000, replacing bassist Justin Harwood.
Dean & Britta Tracks
White Horses
White Horses
White Horses
Last played on
I'll Keep it With Mine (Scott Hardkiss Acoustic Remix)
I'll Keep it With Mine (Scott Hardkiss Acoustic Remix)
White Horses (Sonic Boom Mix)
White Horses (Sonic Boom Mix)
White Horses (Sonic Boom Mix)
Last played on
You Turned My Head Around
You Turned My Head Around
You Turned My Head Around
Last played on
I'll Keep It With Mine
I'll Keep It With Mine
I'll Keep It With Mine
Last played on
International Velvet Redux
International Velvet Redux
Silver Factory Theme
Silver Factory Theme
Silver Factory Theme
Last played on
