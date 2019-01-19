Wayne GibsonBorn 15 December 1942. Died 1 April 2004
Wayne Gibson
1942-12-15
Wayne Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Wayne Gibson was the stage name of Edward William "Bill" Allen (15 December 1942[citation needed] - 1 April 2004).[citation needed] He was a British pop singer who had two hits on the UK singles chart, "Kelly" in 1964 and "Under My Thumb" in 1974.
Wayne Gibson Tracks
Under My Thumb
Wayne Gibson
Under My Thumb
Under My Thumb
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
Wayne Gibson
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead
