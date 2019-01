Wayne Gibson was the stage name of Edward William "Bill" Allen (15 December 1942[citation needed] - 1 April 2004).[citation needed] He was a British pop singer who had two hits on the UK singles chart, "Kelly" in 1964 and "Under My Thumb" in 1974.

