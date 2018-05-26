Second HandFormed 1968. Disbanded 1972
Second Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8d19153-23c6-42fa-a4fd-07ed6a71603e
Second Hand Tracks
Sort by
Second Hand (feat. Kurnel MC)
Second Hand
Second Hand (feat. Kurnel MC)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Hand (feat. Kurnel MC)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cyclops
Second Hand
Cyclops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cyclops
Lucifer And The Egg
Second Hand
Lucifer And The Egg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucifer And The Egg
Death May Be Your Santa Claus
Second Hand
Death May Be Your Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hangin' On An Eyelid
Second Hand
Hangin' On An Eyelid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hangin' On An Eyelid
Mainliner
Second Hand
Mainliner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mainliner
Last played on
Fairy Tale
Second Hand
Fairy Tale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairy Tale
Last played on
Second Hand Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist