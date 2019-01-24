P.P. ArnoldBorn 3 October 1946
Patricia Ann Cole (born October 3, 1946), known professionally as P. P. Arnold, is an American soul singer who enjoyed considerable success in the United Kingdom from the 1960s onwards.
Trunk Of Funk: Hurt 'n' Pain
2016-07-02
This Trunk of Funk is for anyone who's suffering! Craig's accidentally cut his leg open..
Trunk Of Funk: Hurt 'n' Pain
P.P. Arnold Live in Session
2013-08-25
P. P. performed her new single and The First Cut Is The Deepest
P.P. Arnold Live in Session
P.P. Arnold Tracks
The First Cut Is The Deepest
P.P. Arnold
The First Cut Is The Deepest
The First Cut Is The Deepest
Angel Of The Morning
P.P. Arnold
Angel Of The Morning
Angel Of The Morning
Burn It Up
The Beatmasters
Burn It Up
Burn It Up
Everything's Gonna Be Alright
P.P. Arnold
Everything's Gonna Be Alright
Medicated Goo
P.P. Arnold
Medicated Goo
Medicated Goo
(If You Think) You're Groovy
P.P. Arnold
(If You Think) You're Groovy
(If You Think) You're Groovy
Though It Hurts Me Badly
P.P. Arnold
Though It Hurts Me Badly
Though It Hurts Me Badly
Brand New Day
P.P. Arnold
Brand New Day
Brand New Day
The First Cut Is The Deepest [Live at Cornbury 2018]
P.P. Arnold
The First Cut Is The Deepest [Live at Cornbury 2018]
Angel Of The Morning [Live at Cornbury 2018]
P.P. Arnold
Angel Of The Morning [Live at Cornbury 2018]
