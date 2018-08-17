Hepburn
Hepburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Hepburn were a four-piece British all-female pop rock band. The band released an album and three singles between 1999 and 2000, but were best known for their first single "I Quit", which reached number 8 on the UK charts. Hepburn was best known to American audiences when they appeared on the soundtrack to the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The band was made up of Jamie Benson (vocals), Lisa Lister (guitar), Sarah Davies (bass), Beverley Fullen (drums), Lisa Gordon (drums, replacement for Fullen), and Tasha Baylis (drums, replacement for Gordon).
Hepburn Tracks
Bugs
I Quit
You Must Have Had It All (Radio 1 Session, 21 March 1989)
Where You Belong (Radio 1 Session, 21 March 1989)
Tonight The World Of Entertainment (Radio 1 Session, 21 March 1989)
Believe Me (Radio 1 Session, 21 March 1989)
