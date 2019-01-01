HardknoxFormed 1996
Hardknox
1996
Hardknox Biography (Wikipedia)
Hardknox is an English electronic music duo consisting of Steve Proctor and Lindy Layton. They have released two singles and a self-titled album. Their style of electronica features heavy beats with powerful vocal samples and unusual loops.
Their best-known tracks are "Psychopath", "Who's Money", and "Fire Like This". The latter was featured in the film Me, Myself and Irene and a Fiat Grande Punto TV advertisement in the UK. "Come in Hard" was also featured in Rallisport Challenge, a Microsoft rally game and the movie - 3000 Miles to Graceland. "Body Go" was featured in the film Rollerball. "Attitude" was featured in an episode of the USA series La Femme Nikita and in the third episode of Misfits.
