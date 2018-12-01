Rupert StroudSinger/songwriter from Leeds in West Yorkshire
Rupert Stroud
Rupert Stroud Tracks
The Sea
The Sea
Set Me Free
Ghost
Can't Buy Me Love (LIVE The Beatles cover at the Stringing Sixties)
Only The Brave
Spirit
So This Is Christmas (Live from Introducing Christmas)
The Truth (LIVE)
Dancing In The Dark (LIVE - Bruce Springsteen Cover)
Fate (LIVE)
Demons (LIVE)
Fate
Heart and Soul
Morning Light
The Truth
Never Back Down
Twisted Games (Live in Session)
Never Back Down (Live in Session)
Twisted Games
Titanium
Chasing The Night
Human Politics
Forty Days and Forty Nights
