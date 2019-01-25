Nightmares on WaxFormed 1988
Nightmares on Wax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tjg84.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8c5cc4f-239f-4e02-b46f-b040b77c2030
Nightmares on Wax Biography (Wikipedia)
George Evelyn, better known by his stage name Nightmares on Wax or DJ E.A.S.E., is a DJ and electronic music composer from Leeds, England. His music is released on Warp Records and was one of the first releases on the label.
Evelyn got his start in the music industry through an interest in hip hop and on joining a local breakdancing crew. He started as a DJ with John Halnon then Kevin Harper and together they released their first album in 1991, A Word of Science: The First and Final Chapter. Halnon is an established engineer/producer, Harper has since become a solo DJ, and Evelyn partnered with Robin Taylor-Firth.
Nightmares on Wax Tracks
Look Up
Nightmares on Wax
Look Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Look Up
Last played on
Les Nuits - Nightmares On Wax
Nightmares on Wax
Les Nuits - Nightmares On Wax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Les Nuits - Nightmares On Wax
Last played on
70s 80s
Nightmares on Wax
70s 80s
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
70s 80s
Last played on
Tomorrow
Nightmares on Wax
Tomorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Tomorrow
Last played on
Les Nuits
Nightmares on Wax
Les Nuits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Les Nuits
Last played on
Flip Ya Lid
Nightmares on Wax
Flip Ya Lid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Flip Ya Lid
Last played on
Look Up (Dub Mix)
Nightmares on Wax
Look Up (Dub Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Look Up (Dub Mix)
Last played on
Russia (Nightmares on Wax Remix)
Fat Freddy's Drop
Russia (Nightmares on Wax Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbp.jpglink
Russia (Nightmares on Wax Remix)
Last played on
Aftermath (LFO Remix)
Nightmares on Wax
Aftermath (LFO Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Aftermath (LFO Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Finer
Nightmares on Wax
Finer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Finer
Last played on
You Wish
Nightmares on Wax
You Wish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
You Wish
Last played on
The Sweetest
Nightmares on Wax
The Sweetest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
The Sweetest
Last played on
Deep Shadows (feat. Sadie Walker)
Nightmares on Wax
Deep Shadows (feat. Sadie Walker)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Deep Shadows (feat. Sadie Walker)
Last played on
Ethnic Majority
Nightmares on Wax
Ethnic Majority
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Ethnic Majority
Last played on
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez)
Nightmares on Wax
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez)
Last played on
Aftermath (LFO Re-Mix)
Nightmares on Wax
Aftermath (LFO Re-Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Aftermath (LFO Re-Mix)
Last played on
Untitled (feat. Loyle Carner)
Nightmares on Wax
Untitled (feat. Loyle Carner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Untitled (feat. Loyle Carner)
Gotta Smile (Folamour Remix)
Nightmares on Wax
Gotta Smile (Folamour Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Gotta Smile (Folamour Remix)
back2nature (house alt)
Nightmares on Wax
back2nature (house alt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
back2nature (house alt)
Nights Interlude
Nightmares on Wax
Nights Interlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Nights Interlude
Last played on
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom)
Nightmares on Wax
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Citizen Kane (feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom)
Last played on
Mirrorball
Nightmares on Wax
Mirrorball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg84.jpglink
Mirrorball
Last played on
