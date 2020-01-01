Ivano Fossati (born 21 September 1951) is an Italian pop singer from Genoa. He was a member of the progressive rock group Delirium and has worked with Fabrizio De André, Riccardo Tesi, Anna Oxa, Mia Martini, Ornella Vanoni, Shirley Bassey and Francesco De Gregori.

In October 2011, after the release of the album Decadancing, Fossati announced during Fabio Fazio's TV show Che tempo che fa that he decided to end his music career: "I've been thinking a lot about it, not in the last days, but during last two or three years. This will be my last album, and I won't record any new album. And my next tour will be the last one". Fossati's last concert was held at the Teatro Piccolo in Milan, on 19 March 2012.