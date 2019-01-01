Ekin ChengBorn 4 October 1967
Ekin Cheng
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8c14dfd-f380-4e9f-9967-0a416be1ed92
Ekin Cheng Biography (Wikipedia)
Ekin Cheng (born 4 October 1967) is a Hong Kong actor and singer. Early in his career, he used the name Dior as a first name (because that was what it sounded like when his younger sister tried to call him 二哥 in Cantonese). He has also been referred to as Noodle Cheng, (鄭伊麵) after a popular noodle product with a similar name and his wavy long hair. Currently Ekin is the name used.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ekin Cheng Tracks
Sort by
Ekin Cheng Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist