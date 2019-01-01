Ekin Cheng (born 4 October 1967) is a Hong Kong actor and singer. Early in his career, he used the name Dior as a first name (because that was what it sounded like when his younger sister tried to call him 二哥 in Cantonese). He has also been referred to as Noodle Cheng, (鄭伊麵) after a popular noodle product with a similar name and his wavy long hair. Currently Ekin is the name used.