Sangeetha Kalanidhi Aruna Sairam (also spelled Sayeeram) is an Indian classical vocalist. She is a recipient of the Padma Shri award from the Government of India. She has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi (India's premier national institution for music and dance) from the Government of India. She is regarded as the Music Ambassador of India, for successfully taking Indian music to the global arena.She is the first Carnatic musician to perform at the century old 'BBC proms' in London, 2011. Steeped in bhava-expression and classical divinity, Aruna Sairam's music evokes bhakti-devotion in every listener's soul. She has dazzled audiences at prestigious musical venues in India and around the world through her scintillating performances and refreshing approach.