Herb HardestyBorn 3 March 1925. Died 3 December 2016
Herb Hardesty
1925-03-03
Herb Hardesty Biography (Wikipedia)
Herbert Hardesty (March 3, 1925 – December 3, 2016) was an American musician who played tenor saxophone and trumpet. He is best known for his association with the New Orleans pianist Fats Domino and the producer Dave Bartholomew, beginning in 1948. He released six 45-rpm records as Herb Hardesty between 1959 and 1962. His first CD of these recordings, together with others made but not issued in 1958, were released worldwide in July 2012 by Ace Records (United Kingdom) as The Domino Effect.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Herb Hardesty Tracks
The Chicken Twist
Herb Hardesty
The Chicken Twist
The Chicken Twist
Perdido Street
Herb Hardesty
Perdido Street
Perdido Street
My Blue Heaven
Fats Domino
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
