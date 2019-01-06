Margie SingletonBorn 5 October 1935
Margie Singleton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8bfdb41-1e0a-485a-8b75-142304ae8c96
Margie Singleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Margaret Louis Ebey (born October 5, 1935), known professionally as Margie Singleton, is an American country music singer and songwriter. In the 1960s, she was a popular duet and solo recording artist, working with country stars George Jones and Faron Young. Singleton had her biggest hit with Young called "Keeping Up with the Joneses" in 1964. She managed a successful solo career in the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Margie Singleton Tracks
Sort by
No Thanks, I Just Had One
Margie Singleton
No Thanks, I Just Had One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Thanks, I Just Had One
Last played on
Chained To A Promise
Margie Singleton
Chained To A Promise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chained To A Promise
Last played on
Margie Singleton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist