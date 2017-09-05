Kjell Lysell
Kjell Lysell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8be5d13-c7ea-462a-8a01-e5120f3aff33
Kjell Lysell Tracks
Sort by
Concert in D major for violin, piano and string quartet (Op.21) (1891)
Ernest Chausson
Concert in D major for violin, piano and string quartet (Op.21) (1891)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Concert in D major for violin, piano and string quartet (Op.21) (1891)
Last played on
Back to artist