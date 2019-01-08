Catherine Christer HennixBorn 1948
Catherine Christer Hennix
1948
Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Christer Hennix (C.C. Hennix) (born 1948) is a Swedish-American sound artist, poet, composer, philosopher, mathematician and visual artist associated with drone music. Hennix was affiliated with MIT's AI Lab in the late 1970s and was later employed as research professor of mathematics at SUNY New Paltz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Equal Temperament Fender Mix
Catherine Christer Hennix
Equal Temperament Fender Mix
Equal Temperament Fender Mix
The Well-Tuned Marimba
Catherine Christer Hennix
The Well-Tuned Marimba
The Well-Tuned Marimba
Blues Alif Lam Mim in the Modes of Rag Infinity
Catherine Christer Hennix
Blues Alif Lam Mim in the Modes of Rag Infinity
