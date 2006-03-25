María de los Ángeles de las Heras Ortiz (4 October 1944 – 25 March 2006) better known professionally as Rocío Dúrcal was a Spanish singer and actress.

In 2005 Dúrcal received a Latin Grammy Award for musical excellence, a prize that is awarded by the Governing Board of the Recording Latin Academy to artists who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance during their careers.

Rocío Dúrcal died in 2006 from uterine cancer.