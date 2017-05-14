Marqus Brown, known as DJ Fresh (born in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American hip hop producer based in Oakland and Los Angeles, California. Acclaim for his work includes being named to XXL magazine's 30 Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2016. In 2006 DJ Fresh began releasing his The Tonite Show series of albums, which have featured artists such as Yukmouth and Raekwon. He has also released a number of mixtapes and has produced albums for other artists. His 2013 collaboration with J. Stalin, Miracle & Nightmare on 10th Street, peaked at #61 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at #28 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.