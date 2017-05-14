DJ FreshUS hip-hop DJ Marqus Brown, a.k.a. "The World's Freshest". Born 1981
Marqus Brown, known as DJ Fresh (born in Baltimore, Maryland) is an American hip hop producer based in Oakland and Los Angeles, California. Acclaim for his work includes being named to XXL magazine's 30 Best Hip-Hop Producers of 2016. In 2006 DJ Fresh began releasing his The Tonite Show series of albums, which have featured artists such as Yukmouth and Raekwon. He has also released a number of mixtapes and has produced albums for other artists. His 2013 collaboration with J. Stalin, Miracle & Nightmare on 10th Street, peaked at #61 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and at #28 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bang Bang (feat. R. City, Selah Sue & Craig David)
How Love Begins (Diztortion Remix) (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
How Love Begins (Philip George Remix) (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
How Love Begins (essess Remix) (feat. Dizzee Rascal)
Believer (MJ Cole Remix)
Believer (DJ Fresh & Adam F Remix)
Believer (Jacob Plant Remix)
Believer (David Zowie Remix)
Adam F
Believer (BBK Edit)
