Helen Arney is a British physicist, presenter, stand-up comedian and musician. She has toured with the Uncaged Monkeys alongside comedian Robin Ince and Professor Brian Cox.
Described as a "geek songstress" by the Edinburgh Reporter, Arney plays the ukulele as one third of the Festival of the Spoken Nerd, accompanied by stand-up mathematician Matt Parker and television scientist Steve Mould. She and Parker are also commentators on nearly every episode of You Have Been Warned (Outrageous Acts of Science).
After performing songs which she felt were "just quirky and different" at a science show organised by Robin Ince, she realised that she could "add science and music together in a meaningful way".
The Elements (Updated by Helen Arney)
Arthur Sullivan
The Elements (Updated by Helen Arney)
The Elements (Updated by Helen Arney)
Office Party
Helen Arney
Office Party
Office Party
