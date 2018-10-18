Tha RayneFormed 2000. Disbanded 2005
Tha Rayne
2000
Tha Rayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Tha' Rayne was an American R&B singing girl group that was formed in 2000 and disbanded in mid–2005. Tha' Rayne was a trio composed of two singing members and a DJ. The original members of the group were Yummy Bingham and Shaquana Elam (now known as Quana BelleVoix), who shared lead vocals on all of the group's recordings.
Tha Rayne Tracks
Didn't You Know
Kiss Me (feat. Lupe Fiasco)
Didn't You Know
Didn't You Know (Remix Feat. Joe Budden)
Tease
