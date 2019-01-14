The SeahorsesFormed 1996. Disbanded February 1999
The Seahorses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnzp.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b8a92c4e-9f24-4ed5-9c0b-c353e19c01cd
The Seahorses Biography (Wikipedia)
The Seahorses were an English alternative rock band, formed in 1996 by guitarist John Squire, following his departure from The Stone Roses.
The band released their debut album, Do It Yourself in 1997, and began work on a follow up, before splitting up due to musical differences during recording sessions in January 1999.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Seahorses Tracks
Sort by
You Can Talk To Me
The Seahorses
You Can Talk To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
You Can Talk To Me
Last played on
Love Is The Law
The Seahorses
Love Is The Law
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts14.jpglink
Love Is The Law
Last played on
I Want You To Know
The Seahorses
I Want You To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
I Want You To Know
Last played on
Love Me And Leave Me
The Seahorses
Love Me And Leave Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Love Me And Leave Me
Last played on
Round The Universe
The Seahorses
Round The Universe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Round The Universe
Last played on
Blinded By The Sun
The Seahorses
Blinded By The Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Blinded By The Sun
Last played on
Standing On Your Head
The Seahorses
Standing On Your Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Standing On Your Head
Last played on
Happiness Is Eggshaped
The Seahorses
Happiness Is Eggshaped
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Happiness Is Eggshaped
Last played on
Hello
The Seahorses
Hello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnzp.jpglink
Hello
Last played on
The Seahorses Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist