Monsoon was an early 1980s UK world/pop trio that consisted of singer Sheila Chandra, record producer Steve Coe, and bass guitarist Martin Smith. Their song "Ever So Lonely" was a number 12 hit single in the UK Singles Chart in 1982.

Midge Ure directed the video for Monsoon's second single, "Shakti", which was also a top 40 hit in the UK. Monsoon's third single, "Tomorrow Never Knows" (a cover of the Beatles' 1966 song), featured guest appearances from Bill Nelson, Preston Heyman (Kate Bush), Dave Balfe (The Teardrop Explodes) and Merrick (Adam and the Ants).

Due to differences with their label, Phonogram, Monsoon dissolved in 1982. Sheila Chandra started a solo career, Steve Coe continued writing and producing her albums, as well as Martin Smith, but often under the name Ganges Orchestra.

Phonogram "posthumously" released Third Eye in 1983.

A compilation of Monsoon recordings including several previously unreleased tracks was released on CD in 1995 by Phonogram's partner label Mercury Records.