Christoph H. MüllerBorn 1967
Christoph H. Müller
1967
Christoph H. Müller Biography (Wikipedia)
Christoph H. Müller (born 1967) is a musician and composer born in Stuttgart, Germany and raised in Switzerland.
He is best known as the co-founder of the electronica/neotango band Gotan Project.
Christoph H. Müller Tracks
Plaza Francia
Eduardo Makaroff
Plaza Francia
Plaza Francia
La Viguela (feat. Christoph H. Müller)
Gotan Project
La Viguela (feat. Christoph H. Müller)
La Viguela (feat. Christoph H. Müller)
