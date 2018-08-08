Vasily Ivanovich Agapkin (Russian: Васи́лий Ива́нович Ага́пкин; 3 February 1884 – 29 October 1964) was a Russian and Soviet military orchestra conductor, composer, and author of the well-known march "Farewell of Slavianka" (written 1912).

Agapkin was born in Ryazan Governorate in 1884. From 1912 to 1915, he studied at the Tambov musical school and later served in the army.

Agapkin led the combined military bands during the famous Red Square Parade in Moscow on 7 November 1941. "Farewell of Slavianka" was one of the four marches that were played in that Parade, and in honor of his role there it has been played as the final march in Victory Day parades all over Russia.

His music has appeared in many films including 72 Meters (2004).