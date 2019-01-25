Ed SheeranUK singer-songwriter. Born 17 February 1991
Edward Christopher Sheeran, MBE (born 17 February 1991) is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and actor. He has sold more than 38 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists. Two of his albums are in the list of the best-selling albums in UK chart history: x at number 20, and ÷ at number 34.
In early 2011, Sheeran independently released the extended play No. 5 Collaborations Project. After signing with Asylum Records, his debut album, + (pronounced "plus"), was released in September 2011. It topped the UK and Australian charts, reached number five in the US, and has since been certified seven-times platinum in the UK. The album contains the single "The A Team", which earned him the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically. In 2012, Sheeran won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. "The A Team" was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where he performed the song with Elton John.
- Ed Sheeran on the fate of the ‘Castle On The Hill’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkv62.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkv62.jpg2018-09-19T17:25:00.000ZEd tells Jo and Simon about his surprising return to the castle mentioned in his hit songhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lksl6
Ed Sheeran on the fate of the ‘Castle On The Hill’
- Which star has Ed Sheeran just been recording with?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lktpc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lktpc.jpg2018-09-19T17:25:00.000ZEd chats to Jo and Simon about touring in America and recording new material.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lkslk
Which star has Ed Sheeran just been recording with?
- Ed Sheeran chats to Jo Whiley and Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkw41.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lkw41.jpg2018-09-19T17:25:00.000ZEd dials in from his US tour to announce his exclusive Radio 2 In Concert on 15 November.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lkv3k
Ed Sheeran chats to Jo Whiley and Simon Mayo
- Ed Sheeranhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b06m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068b06m.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZEd kicks off the weekend in Swansea with this perfect sethttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069z4p2
Ed Sheeran
- Ed Sheeran is No.1!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qqyky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qqyky.jpg2017-12-08T17:45:00.000ZEd talks to MistaJam about his run of No.1s in 2017, his secret plans to end the year on the same note, and his collaboration with Beyoncé for his latest hit single.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qh3vz
Ed Sheeran is No.1!
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- Ed Sheeranhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056y74p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056y74p.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Ed Sheeran's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xsbl
Ed Sheeran
- Ed Sheeran wants to make cakes with Val from GBBOhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056qtn2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056qtn2.jpg2017-06-23T11:36:00.000ZShe says his music inspires her sausage rolls.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056qswz
Ed Sheeran wants to make cakes with Val from GBBO
- How did Ed Sheeran go from his first Glastonbury to Pyramid Stage headliner?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056m1c1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056m1c1.jpg2017-06-23T05:48:00.000ZEd speaks to Chris ahead of closing the festival on Sunday night.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056py1r
How did Ed Sheeran go from his first Glastonbury to Pyramid Stage headliner?
- Is Ed Sheeran engaged?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nz6t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053nz6t.jpg2017-05-22T14:45:00.000ZOne of his A-list friends may have let a secret slip.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053nz7x
Is Ed Sheeran engaged?
- Fuse ODG talks to Edu about recording with Ed Sheeran in Ghanahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051y29m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051y29m.jpg2017-05-04T14:01:00.000ZFuse ODG opens up about recording with Ed in Ghana.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051y14y
Fuse ODG talks to Edu about recording with Ed Sheeran in Ghana
- Ed Sheeran – The A Team (Later Archive 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050f4jg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050f4jg.jpg2017-04-18T09:57:00.000ZEd Sheeran performs The A Team on Later... with Jools Holland in 2011https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050f23l
Ed Sheeran – The A Team (Later Archive 2011)
- “I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeranhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zm741.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zm741.jpg2017-04-12T15:37:00.000ZThe singer picks one of her favourite Ed Sheeran songs and discusses how she would like to duet with him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zwkrk
“I think we need to make that happen” - Jennifer Hudson wants to duet with Ed Sheeran
- Ed Sheeran has changed the writing credits of Shape Of Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xk2cj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xk2cj.jpg2017-03-21T10:03:00.000ZHe has credited the writers of TLC's No Scrubs on his huge hit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xk22g
Ed Sheeran has changed the writing credits of Shape Of You
- Ed Sheeran - The A Team (Glastonbury 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c9g2t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c9g2t.jpg2017-03-14T16:12:00.000ZSee Friday's headliner Ed Sheeran making the BBC Introducing stage go wild with a performance of The A Team at Glastonbury 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wqq59
Ed Sheeran - The A Team (Glastonbury 2011)
- Ed Sheeran - BBC Introducing stage (Glastonbury 2011)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c9g3t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02c9g3t.jpg2017-03-14T16:06:00.000ZWatch Ed Sheeran's incredible solo headline set in the BBC Introducing tent on Friday night at Glastonbury 2011.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wr436
Ed Sheeran - BBC Introducing stage (Glastonbury 2011)
- Justin Bieber clashes with fans in Melbournehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wqpx4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wqpx4.jpg2017-03-13T13:40:00.000ZHe really didn't want anyone to take his photo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wqp8f
Justin Bieber clashes with fans in Melbourne
- Here's every chart record that Ed Sheeran has brokenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wptgs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wptgs.jpg2017-03-13T09:22:00.000ZHis new album is quite popular, isn't ithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wprw0
Here's every chart record that Ed Sheeran has broken
- "I never expected to have nine songs in the Top Ten in my life" - Ed Sheeran on his domination of the Top 40https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kq8k6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kq8k6.jpg2017-03-11T11:17:00.000ZEd Sheeran has nine out of the Top Ten, but even he thinks the charts need to change.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04wjfhy
"I never expected to have nine songs in the Top Ten in my life" - Ed Sheeran on his domination of the Top 40
Thinking Out Loud
Sing
Lay It All On Me (feat. Ed Sheeran)
Perfect
Galway Girl
Castle On The Hill
Shape Of You
Photograph
Be My Forever
The A Team
Happier
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2017
Live Lounge: Ed Sheeran
Radio 2 In Concert: Ed Sheeran
BBC Music Awards: 2014
