Haacaaluu HundessaaEthiopian singer, songwriter, and protestor. Born 1985. Died 29 June 2020
Haacaaluu Hundessaa
Haacaaluu Hundessaa Biography (Wikipedia)
Hachalu Hundessa (Oromo: Hacaaluu Hundeessaa; Amharic: ሀጫሉ ሁንዴሳ; 1982 – 29 June 2020) was an Ethiopian singer, songwriter, and activist.
