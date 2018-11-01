Blagoje BersaBorn 21 December 1873. Died 1 January 1934
Blagoje Bersa
1873-12-21
Blagoje Bersa Biography (Wikipedia)
Blagoje Bersa (born as Benito Bersa, December 21, 1873 – January 1, 1934) was a Croatian musical composer of substantial influence.
Bersa was born in Dubrovnik. He studied in Zagreb with Ivan Zajc and at the Vienna Conservatory with Robert Fuchs and Julius Epstein. In 1919 he returned to Zagreb, where he worked as a composition teacher at the music academy. He remained there until his death.
Blagoje Bersa Tracks
Idila [Idyll] Op 25b (1902)
Idila [Idyll] Op 25b (1902)
Idila [Idyll] Op 25b (1902)
Capriccio-Scherzo (Op.25c) (1902)
Capriccio-Scherzo (Op.25c) (1902)
Capriccio-Scherzo (Op.25c) (1902)
Suncana Polja [Sunny Fields]
Suncana Polja [Sunny Fields]
Suncana Polja [Sunny Fields]
Una notte in Ellade (sull'Acropoli), orchestral notturno, Op 31
Una notte in Ellade (sull'Acropoli), orchestral notturno, Op 31
Una notte in Ellade (sull'Acropoli), orchestral notturno, Op 31
Dramatska predigra [Dramatic Overture] (Op.25a) (1898)
Dramatska predigra [Dramatic Overture] (Op.25a) (1898)
