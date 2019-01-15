BewitchedSwedish metal band. Formed 1995
Bewitched
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b89fea43-81c3-456f-a002-313d994b4dd1
Bewitched Tracks
Sort by
C'est La Vie
Bewitched
C'est La Vie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C'est La Vie
Last played on
C'est La Vie
Bewitched
C'est La Vie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq80y.jpglink
C'est La Vie
Last played on
Blame It On The Weatherman
B*Witched
Blame It On The Weatherman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame It On The Weatherman
Last played on
C'est La Vie
Bewitched
C'est La Vie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p028m1br.jpglink
C'est La Vie
Last played on
Rollercoaster
Bewitched
Rollercoaster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rollercoaster
Performer
Last played on
Bill Snyder
Bewitched
Bill Snyder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bill Snyder
Last played on
Doris Day with The Mellow Men and orchestra conducted by John Rarig
Bewitched
Doris Day with The Mellow Men and orchestra conducted by John Rarig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Bewitched
Bewitched Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist