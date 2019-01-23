Lily & MadeleineFormed 2012
Lily & Madeleine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02swfmv.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b89f4c50-72f5-48ce-b08c-a643b191b24f
Lily & Madeleine Biography (Wikipedia)
Lily & Madeleine are an American folk pop duo from Indianapolis, Indiana, United States, which consists of sisters Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz. They have released three full-length albums, Lily & Madeleine (2013), Fumes (2014) on Asthmatic Kitty and Keep It Together (2016) on New West Records.
Lily & Madeleine Tracks
Come To Me
Lily & Madeleine
Come To Me
Come To Me
Westfield
Lily & Madeleine
Westfield
Westfield
Things I’ll Later Lose
Lily & Madeleine
Things I’ll Later Lose
In The Middle
Lily & Madeleine
In The Middle
In The Middle
Hourglass
Lily & Madeleine
Hourglass
Hourglass
Ride Away
Lily & Madeleine
Ride Away
Ride Away
Rabbit
Lily & Madeleine
Rabbit
Rabbit
Can't Admit It
Lily & Madeleine
Can't Admit It
Can't Admit It
Hold Onto Now
Lily & Madeleine
Hold Onto Now
Hold Onto Now
The Wolf Is Free
Lily & Madeleine
The Wolf Is Free
The Wolf Is Free
Cabin Fever
Lily & Madeleine
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever
I've Got Freedom
Lily & Madeleine
I've Got Freedom
I've Got Freedom
