The Bacon Brothers is the American musical duo of Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon. Although they have played music together since they were boys, the brothers have only been a working band since 1995.

The Bacon Brothers also appear on Sandra Boynton's children's CDs Dog Train, and Philadelphia Chickens, on which they sing the title track. Their song "Chop Wood (Carry Water)" is on the soundtrack of the 2004 film The Woodsman, which Kevin produced and starred in. Their song "When You Decide You've Stayed Too Long" is on the soundtrack of the 2003 film Red Betsy. Kevin starred in and produced Loverboy with his wife Kyra Sedgwick, which Michael also scored.

In January 2006, the Bacon Brothers appeared on an episode of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The episode featured Michael Bacon as the episode's "straight guy" and makeover recipient, and ended with both Bacon Brothers performing.

In 2008, Michael composed many soundtracks for television, including the soundtrack for the PBS mini series The Jewish Americans and The Kennedys for which he won an Emmy.