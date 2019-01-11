Michael TorkeAmerican composer. Born 22 September 1961
Michael Torke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1961-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b89baafa-3e2b-4b78-95ca-b08e21e1be7e
Michael Torke Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Torke (born September 22, 1961) is an American composer who writes music influenced by jazz and minimalism.
Torke was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he attended Wilson Elementary School, graduated from Wauwatosa East High School, and studied at the Eastman School of Music with Joseph Schwantner and Christopher Rouse, and at Yale University.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Torke Tracks
Sort by
Bright Blue Music
Michael Torke
Bright Blue Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Blue Music
Last played on
Javelin
Michael Torke
Javelin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc1fq.jpglink
Javelin
Last played on
Javelin
Javelin
Last played on
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
Michael Torke
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpftq.jpglink
Tahiti, Papeete (Tahiti)
Last played on
Everglades, under the stars
Michael Torke
Everglades, under the stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everglades, under the stars
Last played on
An Italian Straw Hat; Act 1, Opening scene; horse duet
Michael Torke
An Italian Straw Hat; Act 1, Opening scene; horse duet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Italian Straw Hat; Act 1, Opening scene; horse duet
Last played on
Ash
Michael Torke
Ash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ash
Last played on
Javelin
Michael Torke
Javelin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
Javelin
Last played on
Third movement from Saxophone Concerto
Gerard McChrystal
Third movement from Saxophone Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Third movement from Saxophone Concerto
Last played on
Green
Michael Torke
Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green
Last played on
Overnight Mail; Standard
Michael Torke
Overnight Mail; Standard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overnight Mail; Standard
Performer
Last played on
Bliss
Michael Torke
Bliss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bliss
Director
Last played on
Bright Blue Music
Michael Torke
Bright Blue Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bright Blue Music
Last played on
Charcoal (from Black and White)
Michael Torke
Charcoal (from Black and White)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charcoal (from Black and White)
Last played on
Javelin
Javelin
Last played on
Tahiti - Papeete
Michael Torke
Tahiti - Papeete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tahiti - Papeete
Last played on
Green
Michael Torke
Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green
Last played on
Javelin
Javelin
Last played on
Moorea – green cliffs
Michael Torke
Moorea – green cliffs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moorea – green cliffs
Last played on
Tahiti: Bora
Michael Torke
Tahiti: Bora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tahiti: Bora
Last played on
Playlists featuring Michael Torke
Michael Torke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist