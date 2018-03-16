MJGUS rapper of group "8Ball and MJG"
MJG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b89a3568-9d87-4da0-97e3-97b30348d098
MJG Tracks
Sort by
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
T‐Pain
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmn2.jpglink
I'm In Luve (Wit A Stripper) (Tha Remix) (feat. R. Kelly, Pimp C, Too $hort, MJG & Twista)
Last played on
Intro 2
8Ball
Intro 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Intro 2
Last played on
MJG Links
Back to artist