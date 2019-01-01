Alan Fletcher (born 30 March 1957) is an Australian actor of stage, television and film. He is also a musician. He is best known for his role as Karl Kennedy in long-running soap opera Neighbours. Along with co-star Jackie Woodburne who plays his wife, they are two of the series most popular and longest serving cast. Fletcher is also the 3rd longest serving actor in an Australian serial, after both Home and Away actors Ray Meagher and Lynne McGranger