Raymond Watts (better known by his stage name Nainz, Nainz Watts and Ray Scaballero) is an English musician, the founding and sole member of the post-industrial music project PIG, sometimes written as <PIG>.

Watts was an early member and periodic collaborator of KMFDM, and has been a visible part of the industrial music scene since the early 1980s. He has toured with KMFDM, Nine Inch Nails, Schaft, Schwein, and Einstürzende Neubauten.